Duck Donuts introducing donut-themed getaway

Duck Donuts is introducing a donut-themed getaway.
By Liz Bateson and WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DUCK, N.C. (WITN) - Here’s something to make your summer vacation a little sweeter -- a donut-themed hotel room!

Duck Donuts and Sanderling Resort are launching a one-of-a-kind hotel room.

Guests will be greeted with donut wallpaper, donut bedding, curtains, and of course, freshly made donuts when they arrive. They’ll also get a taste of Duck Donuts history, with a behind-the-scenes tour of the original Duck Donut store.

The room will be available from May 28- June 30 in Duck. You can book your reservation starting Tuesday. Rates start at $599/night with a three-night minimum stay.

