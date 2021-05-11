Delivery changes for newspapers in Greenville and Rocky Mount

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local newspaper subscribers will soon see a change in the way their papers are delivered.

The Greenville-based Daily Reflector and the Rocky Mount Telegram partner with the Postal Service to deliver newspapers by mail, but customers still get same-day delivery.

The delivery change begins on May 25, and papers will be delivered Tuesday through Saturday. Online editions remain available around the clock.

The newspapers have traditionally used contractors for deliveries, but the publishers say it has been difficult to find new contractors in recent years.

The Daily Advance in Elizabeth City made the delivery change last year.

