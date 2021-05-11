Advertisement

Craven County traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Brian Thomas, 36, and Krystal Coats, 32, were both arrested and face drug charges.
Brian Thomas, 36, and Krystal Coats, 32, were both arrested and face drug charges.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Havelock natives are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Craven County.

Monday, deputies searched the car during a traffic stop and found more than six grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges On May 10, 2021 Craven County Deputies searched a vehicle during the course of a...

Posted by Craven County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Brian Thomas, 36, and Krystal Coats, 32, were both arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Beaufort County sheriff fires at least five employees
This gas station in New Bern ran out of fuel shortly after this picture was taken.
PANIC-BUYING: Gas stations across Eastern Carolina running out of fuel
Andrew Brown Jr. laid to rest as calls for justice continue
ATTORNEY: What we saw on that video was an unjustified killing.
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Two charged in attack of man in downtown Kinston
Go Gas Station on Marine Boulevard in Jacksonville.
Economists: Overstocking on gas will only make pipeline shutdown worse

Latest News

Two charged in attack of man in downtown Kinston
Two charged in attack of man in downtown Kinston
ATTORNEY: What we saw on that video was an unjustified killing.
ATTORNEY: What we saw on that video was an unjustified killing.
Tabbie Nance awarded Order of the Long Leaf Pine
Former Carteret County school leader Tabbie Nance awarded Order of the Long Leaf Pine
Ayden Collard Festival to return in 2021
PANIC-BUYING: Gas stations across Eastern Carolina running out of fuel
PANIC-BUYING: Gas stations across Eastern Carolina running out of fuel