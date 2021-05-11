Craven County traffic stop leads to drug arrests
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Havelock natives are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Craven County.
Monday, deputies searched the car during a traffic stop and found more than six grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.
Brian Thomas, 36, and Krystal Coats, 32, were both arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
