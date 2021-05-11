Craven County traffic stop leads to drug arrests

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Havelock natives are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Craven County.

Monday, deputies searched the car during a traffic stop and found more than six grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Charges On May 10, 2021 Craven County Deputies searched a vehicle during the course of a... Posted by Craven County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Brian Thomas, 36, and Krystal Coats, 32, were both arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

