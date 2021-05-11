Advertisement

Boy, 6, realizes dream of being UPS driver after battle with cancer

By KMAX/KOVR Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:20 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Given the chance to make a wish, a 6-year-old California boy who battled leukemia chose to be a UPS driver and spent the day delivering packages.

Mateo Toscano, 6, arrived in luxury Thursday as he pulled up with his family in a limousine for his Make-a-Wish request. His wish to be a delivery driver had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it finally came to fruition with community support.

Mateo received his very own mini UPS truck, decked out with decals, and boxes ready for distribution. The 6-year-old, who has battled leukemia since 2017, has loved mail and delivery drivers since he was young and always wanted to be one.

Mateo’s Wish = HOPE delivered ☑️! Our 💙s are full after an incredible day following along as 6-year-old leukemia...

Posted by Make-A-Wish America on Friday, May 7, 2021

“The truck is a reality. He’s delivering stuff,” said Mateo’s mom, Cynthia Toscano. “It’s a nice conclusion to his journey.”

Mateo’s mission for the day was to deliver plenty of packages downtown. He made a stop at Stockton’s City Hall, where he met Mayor Kevin Lincoln. Lincoln dedicated the day to Mateo, proclaiming it #MateoDeliversHope Day.

“He’s an inspiration for just everyone. There’s hope, and your dreams do come true,” Lincoln said.

Mateo was happy to be a part of doing what he loves most, sharing smiles with each box. He says he likes unwrapping packages to see what’s inside.

His shift ended with a delivery of flowers to his mom and grandma.

Copyright 2021 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Beaufort County sheriff fires at least five employees
This gas station in New Bern ran out of fuel shortly after this picture was taken.
PANIC-BUYING: Gas stations across Eastern Carolina running out of fuel
Andrew Brown Jr. laid to rest as calls for justice continue
ATTORNEY: What we saw on that video was an unjustified killing.
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Two charged in attack of man in downtown Kinston
Go Gas Station on Marine Boulevard in Jacksonville.
Economists: Overstocking on gas will only make pipeline shutdown worse

Latest News

The fighting between Israel and Hamas was the most intense since a 50-day war in the summer of...
Israel and Gaza exchange airstrikes as tensions escalate
Geri Brotherton and her husband, Bill Brotherton, have been foster parents for nearly 50 years,...
Couple cares for more than 200 kids in nearly 50 years as foster parents
The Missouri couple has opened their arms and hearts to more than 200 children in need.
Foster parents of nearly 50 years: 'Every child needs someone to love them'
Cheney has faced calls for her ouster from her leadership job after her repeated public...
Rep. Cheney: 'The election is over'
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel, Hamas escalate heavy fighting with no end in sight