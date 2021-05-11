Advertisement

Ayden Collard Festival to return in 2021

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Ayden and festival committee has announced the Collard Festival will be held this year.

Last year the festival was cancelled due to COVID-19. This year, the 47th Annual Ayden Collard Festival will be held Sept. 10 and 11, and include rides, vendors, crafts and musical performances.

Friday night will be $20 wristband night, as gates open to the public at 5 p.m., according to the festival’s website.

Saturday gates open at 9 a.m. for crafts and vendors. The ACF Parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. and rides will open at 11 a.m.

For the full Ayden Collard Festival schedule, click here.

The festival’s sponsorships were kicked off with a Gold Sponsor donation of $1500 from Southern Bank of Ayden.

Southern Bank donates to Ayden Collard Festival(WITN)

WITN is a sponsor of the Ayden Collard Festival.

