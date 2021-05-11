Ayden Collard Festival to return in 2021

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Ayden and festival committee has announced the Collard Festival will be held this year.

Last year the festival was cancelled due to COVID-19. This year, the 47th Annual Ayden Collard Festival will be held Sept. 10 and 11, and include rides, vendors, crafts and musical performances.

Friday night will be $20 wristband night, as gates open to the public at 5 p.m., according to the festival’s website.

Saturday gates open at 9 a.m. for crafts and vendors. The ACF Parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. and rides will open at 11 a.m.

The festival’s sponsorships were kicked off with a Gold Sponsor donation of $1500 from Southern Bank of Ayden.

