Advertisement

Missing 6-week-old kids in Georgia found; Amber Alert canceled

Two boys in Georgia have been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, police said.
Two boys in Georgia have been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, police said.(NCMEC)
By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two 6-week-old boys from Georgia have been found safe and the Amber Alert for them has been canceled, police said Tuesday.

Savannah police said on Twitter that Lorenzo and Matteo Rogers were being taken home. A suspect is in custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation earlier issued the alert for the children. It was reported they were abducted and last seen at 10:20 a.m. on the 1500 Block of East 36th Street.

A suspect, identified as only Kathleen, was described as a Black female in her 30s with black hair in a weave style with brown eyes weighing approximately 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savannah Police Department at 912-351-3400 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Beaufort County sheriff fires at least five employees
This gas station in New Bern ran out of fuel shortly after this picture was taken.
PANIC-BUYING: Gas stations across Eastern Carolina running out of fuel
Andrew Brown Jr. laid to rest as calls for justice continue
ATTORNEY: What we saw on that video was an unjustified killing.
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Two charged in attack of man in downtown Kinston
Go Gas Station on Marine Boulevard in Jacksonville.
Economists: Overstocking on gas will only make pipeline shutdown worse

Latest News

The fighting between Israel and Hamas was the most intense since a 50-day war in the summer of...
Israel and Gaza exchange airstrikes as tensions escalate
Geri Brotherton and her husband, Bill Brotherton, have been foster parents for nearly 50 years,...
Couple cares for more than 200 kids in nearly 50 years as foster parents
The Missouri couple has opened their arms and hearts to more than 200 children in need.
Foster parents of nearly 50 years: 'Every child needs someone to love them'
Cheney has faced calls for her ouster from her leadership job after her repeated public...
Rep. Cheney: 'The election is over'
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel, Hamas escalate heavy fighting with no end in sight