UPDATE: Deputies investigating after woman shot just outside La Grange

Investigators are searching for three suspects deputies believe were involved in the Monday afternoon shooting.
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: May. 10, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating a shooting just outside La Grange in Lenoir County.

“We had seen three guys walking down the road. We thought they were some occasional guys that come play ball with the neighbors over there. After that, I saw them shoot a couple, a few rounds. Three guys shooting about three or four rounds apiece. Shot it, shot at the house,” said one witness.

Lenoir County Public Information Office Bryan Hanks says an older woman was shot at her home on Promise Land Road and taken to the hospital. Hanks said they don’t know the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Now, neighbors are afraid to show their faces after recalling what took place Monday evening.

“We don’t know what’s going on, what happened all we know is, it was very scary”

Promise Land Road in Lenoir County was lined with deputies and investigators who responded to the shooting where EMS crews rushed a woman to the hospital after she was shot inside her home.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said, “The caller stated that they had been hit in the arm and in the back of the head. That person then crawled to the front door”

Deputies say the shooting happened around 4:45 pm when three men, who were seen parked at the end of the road, walked up to the woman’s house and started shooting into the house. Witnesses say the men left in a yellow car. Neither the men nor the car has been located.

According to witnesses, “One guy shot, then the next guy shot, and then the next guy shot and then the next thing they know, they walk back down in the road and got in the car and left.”

Hanks said that detectives and deputies are still interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 252-559-6118 or Crimestoppers at 252-523-4444.

