Construction worker dies after falling off scaffolding in La Grange

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: May. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 36-year-old man is dead after falling from scaffolding in La Grange early Monday morning.

It happened at a youth center at the La Grange Free Will Baptist Church. Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks, said it happened on South Caswell Street at around 8:00.

Hanks says the man was doing construction work and did not survive the fall. We’re told a medical helicopter was called to the scene, but was canceled when the man was declared dead.

The Crib Youth Center is behind the church where contractors are building an addition onto the building. There is no scaffolding on the outside of the building and a worker told us that we were not permitted inside.

The state Department of Labor says the employee worked for J&S Construction of Mount Olive. The man was on a four-foot high scaffolding and was handled a bundle of shingles to pass to a co-worker on the roof when it broke or collapsed, according to a preliminary investigation.

In addition to the labor department, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner are investigating the accident, as well.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

