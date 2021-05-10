NEW INFO: Beaufort County sheriff fires at least five employees

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Dismissal letters for five Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office employees have finally been made public.

The five employees, three deputies, a detention officer, and an administrative assistant, were fired a week ago.

All the letters, dated May 4th, are exactly alike, and state no reason for the action. They were signed by Chief Deputy Charlie Rose.

“This letter is your formal notification of the immediate termination of your appointment as an employee with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Your services are no longer required. I wish the best for you on your future endeavors.”

Among the five dismissed were two veteran employees, one with more than 15 years with the office and another with more than 12 years.

This morning’s release of public records comes six days after WITN initially requested them. Under North Carolina law, if a public employee is terminated then their dismissal letter is subject to the Open Records Law.

So far, the sheriff’s office has not publicly said why the five employees were let go. It comes after the sheriff, county commissioners, and the school board had a dispute over school resource officers and their funding.

MONDAY STORY

Last Wednesday, WITN reached out to Chief Deputy Charlie Rose to confirm the firings and try to find out if this had anything to do with recent budget issues with county commissioners involving school resource officers. So far, we have not heard back from Rose.

The human resources director says they did not receive dismissal letters, “as is customary” with the personnel action forms which they received today. Those letters are public records under North Carolina law.

The five employees had no previous disciplinary actions, according to county records.

