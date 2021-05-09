New Bern Police investigating shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department is investigating a shooting on Raleigh Street involving at least two people.

Officers came to the area of the 1100 block of Raleigh Street Saturday night, where multiple 911 callers reported shots being fired.

Captain David Daniels said they found two people whose conditions are being withheld until their families can be notified.

The investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call police.

