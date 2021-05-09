Four injured in boat crash in Albemarle Sound

WASHINGTON/BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Four people were injured after two boats hit an object in the Albemarle Sound early Saturday morning.

NC Wildlife officer Kyle Barkley said the boats were following each other when the first one hit what they believe was a submerged log in the water, and then the second boat hit it as well. The boats did not hit each other.

The crash happened near the Washington/Bertie County line in the Albemarle Sound approximately a mile from the mouth of the Roanoke River, Barkley said.

Barkley said the crash broke both the boats’ motors loose which then flipped on to the passenger side of the boats.

One person was airlifted out, one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and two others had head injuries but were treated on-site.

The crash is under investigation.

