Tarboro gets revenge, beats East Surry, 25-7, to reclaim 1AA state title

By Tyler Feldman and HighSchoolOT
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN/HSOT) — It took about a year and a half, but the Tarboro Vikings have avenged their 2019 state championship game loss to the East Surry Cardinals.

Tarboro dominated East Surry in Chapel Hill on Saturday afternoon, winning 25-7 in a game the Vikings controlled from the start.

The win comes after East Surry’s win in 2019 and Tarboro’s win over East Surry in 2018′s title game.

With East Surry set to move up to the 2A classification in the new realignment, Saturday’s game marks the last time the two will meet up in a title game for quite some time.

East Surry looked to have early momentum, as a good kick-off return and solid drive had them in scoring range, but a field goal attempt hit the upright and gave Tarboro the ball with the game tied.

From that point on, it was an onslaught for the Vikings. A huge pass from Najee Farmer to Jordan Williams got the Vikings close, and Jalen Razor rammed it in from a yard out.

Jamal Armfield recovered an East Surry fumble on the next Cardinal drive, and Tobias Joyner made it happen with a 56-yard touchdown run on a fourth down play to make it 12-0 Vikings.

Joyner kept the momentum going in the second quarter with another touchdown scamper, this one from 31 yards away, that made it 18-0 Tarboro, a lead which the Vikings took into the home dressing room at the halftime break.

The onslaught continued in the second half, as Trevon White scored on a five-yard run to make it 25-0.

East Surry put together a strong drive to get deep into Tarboro territory, but a fourth down pass fell incomplete, effectively ending any chance East Surry had of mounting a comeback. However, the Cardinals did manage a late touchdown when Folger Boaz connected with Tye Needham for a 23-yard score with 3:14 left. It wasn’t enough though, as time ran out on East Surry.

With the win, Tarboro won its third state championship in the past four seasons.

