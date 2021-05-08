Advertisement

Suspect in custody after Montgomery, Ala. officers shot

A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in...
A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.(WSFA staff)
By WSFA staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, the suspect was found inside a storage facility behind a house. Montgomery Police Department used a robot to find the suspect before sending in officers.

The suspect was shot in the left elbow, police said.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers and medics were called to the 3700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man who had life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said officers got a description of an individual that lead them to the 3000 block of Tyler Court.

At that scene, officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect and were struck.

Both officers have what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Williams added.

Multiple law enforcement units including members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office remain at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House approves bill doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun
Richard Murphrey
UPDATE: Man involved in Highway 24 standoff dies after shooting himself
A former North Carolina police chief who resigned last month amid an investigation into missing...
Former NC police chief indicted on 88 counts in evidence theft case
Deputies say Lear Say and Pah Ket are facing charges in Craven County.
Deputies find loaded gun under pillow of one-year-old
SpaceX Starlink Satellites over Greenville, NC
Line of satellites seen over Greenville Friday night

Latest News

WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Morning clouds clear by noon for Mother’s Day
Tarboro football wins 2021 1AA state title
Tarboro gets revenge, beats East Surry, 25-7, to reclaim 1AA state title
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting, suspects in custody
FILE - This March 14, 2011 file photo, shows Lloyd Price appears backstage at the Rock and Roll...
Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88