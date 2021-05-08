Charlie’s Forecast: Windy weather holds through today

Quick Forecast

Saturday Morning: Mostly sunny and cool with west-northwest breezes around 7 to 15 mph.

Saturday Afternoon: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with west winds 15 to 20 mph. Highs near 72.

Saturday Night: Clear and chilly with lows near 48.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs near 82°. Winds out of the south-southwest at 7 to 15 mph.

Saturday & Mother’s Day

High pressure that trailed yesterday’s Friday’s rain maker has arrived and is set to give us mostly sunny skies both today and Mother’s Day (which is tomorrow for you procrastinators out there). Humidity will be low through the weekend, leading to another weekend of spring like weather. Highs will hit the low 70s today with gusty west to northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph. The highs will jump to the low 80s for Mother’s Day under mostly sunny skies with winds turning back from the southwest. Beaches will see temps hit the 70s both days, however today will be a touch cooler along the coast than Sunday.

Monday & Tuesday

A cold front will move through Monday evening with scattered showers and storms accompanying the front. Highs will lift to the muggy mid 80s as southerly winds ramp up ahead of the front. The rain will clear the coast Monday night setting up a nice day on Tuesday. Highs will lift to the low 70s Tuesday afternoon with a north breeze and falling humidity levels.