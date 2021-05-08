Advertisement

Paid parking resumes at Atlantic Beach this weekend

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Anyone heading to one Eastern Carolina beach this weekend should plan to bring a little extra cash for parking.

Paid parking in Atlantic Beach returns on Saturday.

Spots at the New Bern Avenue, Henderson Boulevard, West Boardwalk, CAMA lot, and the circle are all included in paid parking.

Parking costs $3 an hour each day from 10 am to 6 pm. The paid parking season will continue until August 31st.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House approves bill doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun
Richard Murphrey
UPDATE: Man involved in Highway 24 standoff dies after shooting himself
A toddler was struck by an SUV in this parking lot.
One-year-old struck by SUV in apartment complex parking lot
Deputies say Lear Say and Pah Ket are facing charges in Craven County.
Deputies find loaded gun under pillow of one-year-old
Dustin Spivey
DEPUTIES: Month-long investigation leads to Pitt County fentanyl bust

Latest News

UPDATE: Man arrested for fatal hit & run in Rocky Mount
UPDATE: Man arrested for fatal hit & run in Rocky Mount
Man accused of burning girlfriend appears in court for the first time
Man accused of burning girlfriend appears in court for the first time
Military moms get “goodie bag” treat on Friday for Military Spouses Appreciation Day
Rep. Murphy visits Carteret Community College
Congressman Murphy visits Carteret Community College; says everybody doesn’t need a four year college