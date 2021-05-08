Paid parking resumes at Atlantic Beach this weekend

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Anyone heading to one Eastern Carolina beach this weekend should plan to bring a little extra cash for parking.

Paid parking in Atlantic Beach returns on Saturday.

Spots at the New Bern Avenue, Henderson Boulevard, West Boardwalk, CAMA lot, and the circle are all included in paid parking.

Parking costs $3 an hour each day from 10 am to 6 pm. The paid parking season will continue until August 31st.

