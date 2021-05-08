Advertisement

Military moms get “goodie bag” treat on Friday for Military Spouses Appreciation Day

National military spouses appreciation day
National military spouses appreciation day(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fast-food chain and non-profit are teaming up to spread some love to military spouses this Mother’s Day.

Moms and spouses of active duty service members got an early Mother’s Day gift.

They could pick up their goodie bags until 11:30 Friday morning at the McDonald’s on Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville.

The fast-food restaurant partnered with Support Military Families to thank moms for the sacrifices they make here at home.

Military Wife CB Babb said, “It’s one of those things, we rely on our friends um they become family and everything we just do everything together and then when they’re there they’re there, and we try to support them how we can, and they support us just the same.”

Mothers say it’s an especially welcomed gift this time of year since often mothers and wives have to celebrate Mother’s Day with one another.

The gift bags included necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. Another event was also held in Fayetteville for military moms in and around Fort Bragg.

