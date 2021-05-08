Line of satellites seen over Greenville Friday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Viewers reported seeing a line of lights in the night sky Friday evening. What they saw was actually a row of SpaceX Starlink Satellites. More than a thousand of these satellites are orbiting earth a few hundred miles off the surface. The satellites appear to be shining lights back at earth but are, in fact, reflecting the sun. We are able to see these satellites just when it has gotten dark enough in the evening but not too deep into the night that the sunlight can’t get to the satellites.

SpaceX Starlink Satellites over Greenville, NC (Mary Keenan, Greenville)

The satellites are part of the SpaceX satellite internet project. SpaceX’s Elon Musk has touted the service as internet that will be available everywhere on the planet. The company’s website says that their internet connection will be better than typical satellite internet because their satellites are 60 times closer to the surface. They also explain that with better technology, the satellites will have lower visibility so as to preserve the night sky.

When you see the satellites in the sky, you’ll be able to see them as individual dots. When this group is captured on camera, they’ll often appear more as streaks in the sky. That can cause confusion on social media. To find out when you can spot these satellites overhead your house, go to the Starlink tracking website HERE.

If you snap a picture of the satellites over your house, you can share them with us HERE.

