Former NC police chief indicted on 88 counts in evidence theft case

By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(AP) - A former North Carolina police chief who resigned last month amid an investigation into missing evidence has been indicted on 88 felony counts.

District Attorney Jon David says William Anthony Spivey was indicted Wednesday by a Columbus County grand jury on charges including embezzlement, destruction of evidence, obstruction of justice, opium trafficking and illegally obtaining controlled substances.

Spivey resigned two weeks before he was arrested last month and charged with stealing drugs, cash and firearms from the evidence locker.

He had been placed on paid administrative leave March 5 after the district attorney recommended that the town suspend him because of issues with the police department’s evidence locker.

