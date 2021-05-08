Faith leaders make demands on Andrew Brown Jr. case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Faith leaders gathered again in Elizabeth City continuing calls for transparency and accountability after the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Brown was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies on April 21, which sparked weeks of protests in Elizabeth City as the family has only seen 20 seconds of body camera video that showed what happened before he died.

Judge Jeff Foster issued the written ruling on Friday to release the videos to the family and one attorney, which Sheriff Wooten said they plan to do on Tuesday.

The videos’ release to the family had originally been interpreted as within ten days from when the judge issued from the bench last week, but the judge didn’t enter his order until Thursday evening.

“They have to comply with the North Carolina law, but that could’ve all been done weeks ago,” pastor Fred Hedt said.

But as the family prepares to see the videos, faith leaders marched on Saturday to the Pasquotank County Courthouse demanding three actions in Brown’s death, who they say was unarmed when he was shot and killed.

Deputies were serving drug-related search and arrest warrants at the time and an independent autopsy showed he was shot five times, including one in the back of the head.

The videos have not been released to the public but the crowd on Saturday demanded three actions for the family.

“Truth, transparency, accountability,” the crowd said.

Faith leaders took turns sharing messages, including Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

“Two to three hours of tape and the family has only seen 20 seconds,” Barber said. “He’s on the ground and they still haven’t seen it. That’s cruel and unusual punishment.”

North Carolina clergy and lawyers who were there joined calls for truth, transparency and accountability in addition to police reform.

“It’s been 17 days because of this North Carolina law, and we’re going to change this law,” Glenda Brown-Thomas said. “This law will become “Andrew Brown Jr. Law,” with the body cams. We need to see the body cams. 20 seconds! Not enough!”

Thomas is Andrew Brown Jr.’s aunt.

After the rally, clergy and members of the crowd signed placards that included these demands.

For some of the clergy, the march was emotional as mothers.

“I can’t imagine the pain that the family is going through,” Dawne Hollis-Custer said. “As a mom I just want to be out here to say we need to do what is right for all our children, for our grandchildren. Everybody is important.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.