Congressman Murphy visits Carteret Community College; says everybody doesn’t need a four year college

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Congressman Greg Murphy was back in Eastern North Carolina on Friday, touring the workforce programs that Carteret Community College offers.

Murphy’s visit comes as the economy continues the slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and Murphy says programs like the ones he was able to see at the college are what it will take to help fill the needs employers have.

“The community college is just a gem in Eastern North Carolina. They are fantastic programs, and it just goes further to say that everybody does not need to go to a four-year college. So many fantastic jobs come out of two-year community colleges, and the programs here are enabling them to that,” said Murphy.

Murphy’s college tour marked his first visit, and Carteret Community College President Dr. Tracy Mancini pulled out all of the stops.

“He visited our new hospitality and culinary arts building and toured the kitchen labs there. We also took him through our MARTEC, Marine Technologies building, where we have boat building and marine propulsion. And then we went through the aquaculture program where we have shellfish and pen fish farming and other ornamental fish,” said Mancini.

Congressman Murphy’s visit was also a day ahead of a planned litter clean-up event on Saturday. Murphy says he is encouraging everyone in Eastern North Carolina to join forces to clean up the roads and communities.

