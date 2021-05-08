BBQ on the Neuse Fest: Thousands of BBQ plates served

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Visitors with a taste for BBQ got to enjoy a hot plate on Saturday in Kinston on the final day of the BBQ on the Neuse Festival.

King’s Restaurant owner Joseph Hargitt said 60 teams each cooked a pig overnight to serve this morning.

“They come in, they get their pigs at 7 o’clock last night and they can put them on anytime they want to and we judge them at 8 and when we’re done judging we bring them over here and start chopping them up,” Hargitt said. “It’s nice to see every body out and about, kind of relaxing a little bit, having a good time.”

Hargitt, who’s participated in the festival for a decade, said they’d normally have at least 100 teams participate but due to the pandemic, they had to limit their teams this year to space them out.

For David Gordon, this is his third year cooking at the festival and he said he woke up at 6 a.m. on Friday to prepare for this.

“About 8-9 hours,” Gordon said on how long it takes to cook a pig.

Gordon also makes his own sauce.

“It’s just relaxing, hanging out with friends,” Gordon said on cooking. “I got several teammates to help me out.”

More than 3,000 plates of BBQ were served and for some loyal patrons such as Tonya Taylor, it’s their favorite part about the festival.

“The barbecue,” Taylor said with a laugh. “I just love the barbecue ... it tastes good, great.”

