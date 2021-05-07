Advertisement

Wood Ducks improve to 3-0 with win over Kannapolis

Woodies top Cannon Ballers 6-1
(WITN)
By Billy Weaver
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kannapolis, NC - The Down East Wood Ducks broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the 7th inning on the way to a 6-1 win over Kannapolis to get to 3-0 on the season. The Woodies took advantage of three Cannon Ballers errors.

Down East shortstop Luisangel Acuna led the way at the plate going 2-for-5 with 3 runs batted in, one of his hits was a triple. Acuna has driven in five runs over the first three games of the season.

Nic Laio got the win on the mound for Down East, throwing 3.2 innings, giving up just one hit and striking out eight batters.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House approves bill doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun
One driver was killed Wednesday morning in Jones County.
One dead in Jones County crash, northbound lanes of Highway 17 reopen
Former Ayden police chief Barry Stanley has passed away.
Former Ayden police chief passes away
Elizabeth City makes some changes to protests
Elizabeth City lifts curfew
Storm damage from Simpson
Storms across east knock trees down

Latest News

Wells Fargo Championship Trophy
Mickelson leads after opening round of Wells Fargo Championship
ECU baseball and softball weekend schedules revised
High School Trifecta at D.H. Conley on Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Highlights from busy Tuesday at D.H. Conley
High School Trifecta at D.H. Conley on Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Highlights from busy Tuesday night at D.H. Conley