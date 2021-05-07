Wood Ducks improve to 3-0 with win over Kannapolis

Kannapolis, NC - The Down East Wood Ducks broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the 7th inning on the way to a 6-1 win over Kannapolis to get to 3-0 on the season. The Woodies took advantage of three Cannon Ballers errors.

Down East shortstop Luisangel Acuna led the way at the plate going 2-for-5 with 3 runs batted in, one of his hits was a triple. Acuna has driven in five runs over the first three games of the season.

Nic Laio got the win on the mound for Down East, throwing 3.2 innings, giving up just one hit and striking out eight batters.

