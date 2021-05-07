Seven Carteret Co. schools put on lockdown as deputies search for man

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Seven different schools in Carteret County were put on lockdown as deputies searched for a man wanted on several charges.

Schools in the eastern part of the county were put on brief lockdown as a precaution, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

The lockdown has since been lifted after deputies learned that Richard Murphrey, of Gloucester, was no longer in the area.

The 35-year-old man is wanted on warrants for being a habitual felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and numerous drug charges.

Murphrey is 5′10″ tall, weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the man should call 911.

