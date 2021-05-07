Advertisement

Rabid raccoon found on Tar River Greenway in Greenville

(WITN)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A raccoon discovered on a Greenville greenway has been found to have rabies.

Animal Protective Services officers were called Thursday to the Tar River Greenway near Cemetery Road for an injured raccoon.

Authorities say the animal was showing signs of rabies. Test results confirmed today that the raccoon was rabid.

So far there have been no reports of exposure to humans or other animals, according to Animal Protective Services.

If you think you or your pet may have come in contact with this raccoon within the last 48 hours, you should call Greenville Animal Protective Services (252) 329-4387 or the Pitt County Health Department (252)-902-3200.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House approves bill doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun
Richard Murphrey
UPDATE: Man involved in Highway 24 standoff dies after shooting himself
A toddler was struck by an SUV in this parking lot.
One-year-old struck by SUV in apartment complex parking lot
Dustin Spivey
DEPUTIES: Month-long investigation leads to Pitt County fentanyl bust
State officials say this device was stolen from Durham.
State officials warn of stolen device with radioactive material inside

Latest News

Richard Murphrey
UPDATE: Man involved in Highway 24 standoff dies after shooting himself
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Showers ending this evening; Dry weekend
Sheriff will let Brown family view video on Tuesday
Independent investigator completes look into controversial Kinston police arrest