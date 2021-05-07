Rabid raccoon found on Tar River Greenway in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A raccoon discovered on a Greenville greenway has been found to have rabies.

Animal Protective Services officers were called Thursday to the Tar River Greenway near Cemetery Road for an injured raccoon.

Authorities say the animal was showing signs of rabies. Test results confirmed today that the raccoon was rabid.

So far there have been no reports of exposure to humans or other animals, according to Animal Protective Services.

If you think you or your pet may have come in contact with this raccoon within the last 48 hours, you should call Greenville Animal Protective Services (252) 329-4387 or the Pitt County Health Department (252)-902-3200.

