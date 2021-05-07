Advertisement

Police investigating after man shot in Roanoke Rapids

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after a man is shot in Roanoke Rapids on Thursday.

Chief B.L. Martin, Jr. said that officers responded around 10 p.m. to the 200 block of Monroe St. for shot fired.

At the home, police said they found a man shot in the upper body.

We’re told he was able to talk to officers about the shooting before being taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call them at 252-533-2810.

