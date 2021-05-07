Pet of the Week: Nacho

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Nacho!

Nacho is 8 weeks old. Volunteers say he has a lot of energy and will bring lots of joy to any home.

They believe he would do best in a home with another kitten or cats. He has three other siblings, as well, if adopters are interested in a pair.

If you’re interested in adopting Nacho or any of the pets from Saving Graces, click here. Volunteers are meeting potential adopters by appointment only.

