Paint in the Park happening at the end of the month

Paint in the Park is happening on Sunday, May 23 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Paint in the Park is happening on Sunday, May 23 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.(Pitt County Arts Council)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After spending lots of time indoors this past year, The Pitt County Arts Council is hoping to get your creative juices flowing outdoors.

Paint in the Park is happening on Sunday, May 23 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Town Common. The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is partnering with the City of Greenville Recreation & Parks Department to combine art with nature in a relaxed setting.

The event is free and for all age groups and artistic abilities.

To register, click here.

