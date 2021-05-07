Paint in the Park happening at the end of the month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After spending lots of time indoors this past year, The Pitt County Arts Council is hoping to get your creative juices flowing outdoors.

Paint in the Park is happening on Sunday, May 23 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Town Common. The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is partnering with the City of Greenville Recreation & Parks Department to combine art with nature in a relaxed setting.

The event is free and for all age groups and artistic abilities.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.