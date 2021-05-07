National Day of Prayer brings people in Eastern Carolina together

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local members of the faith community came together Thursday to observe the National Day of Prayer.

Dozens of residents, representing several denominations, gathered to pray on the courthouse steps in Uptown Greenville Thursday afternoon.

Pastors led the group in prayers for family strength and health, civic leadership, and a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizer Bishop Rosie O’Neal of Koinonia Christian Center says coming together in faith is an essential part of building unity and overcoming personal and political differences.

“It makes us open up and realize, hey, we’re kin, and if we can, we ought to be kind. And I just think that is a major part of what God would have us to know. So I think prayer gets us a little bit closer to that goal.”

Many who attended say they enjoyed praying together in person after many months apart.

