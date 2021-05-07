More delays in Brown family viewing body cam video

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - It appears there could be more delays in the family of Andrew Brown, Jr. viewing police body camera video.

Brown was shot and killed April 21st as Pasquotank County deputies were serving a search warrant on his Perry Street home in Elizabeth City.

At a hearing last Tuesday, Pitt County Judge Jeff Foster okayed the family and one attorney viewing nearly two hours of video from four body cameras and one dash camera within 10 days. That 10-day period would have been up by Saturday.

But the judge didn’t enter his order until 5:00 p.m. Thursday which means the sheriff’s office has until May 16th to show the video.

There have been calls for the video to be made public. Judge Foster said he would consider releasing a copy to the family after a 30-day delay to allow the SBI to complete its investigation into the shooting.

Thursday evening, Pasquotank County commissioners unanimously voted to call on state lawmakers to change the controversial law, allowing law enforcement agencies to release the video themselves without a court order.

