Advertisement

More delays in Brown family viewing body cam video

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - It appears there could be more delays in the family of Andrew Brown, Jr. viewing police body camera video.

Brown was shot and killed April 21st as Pasquotank County deputies were serving a search warrant on his Perry Street home in Elizabeth City.

At a hearing last Tuesday, Pitt County Judge Jeff Foster okayed the family and one attorney viewing nearly two hours of video from four body cameras and one dash camera within 10 days. That 10-day period would have been up by Saturday.

But the judge didn’t enter his order until 5:00 p.m. Thursday which means the sheriff’s office has until May 16th to show the video.

There have been calls for the video to be made public. Judge Foster said he would consider releasing a copy to the family after a 30-day delay to allow the SBI to complete its investigation into the shooting.

Thursday evening, Pasquotank County commissioners unanimously voted to call on state lawmakers to change the controversial law, allowing law enforcement agencies to release the video themselves without a court order.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House approves bill doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun
A toddler was struck by an SUV in this parking lot.
One-year-old struck by SUV in apartment complex parking lot
Dustin Spivey
DEPUTIES: Month-long investigation leads to Pitt County fentanyl bust
State officials say this device was stolen from Durham.
State officials warn of stolen device with radioactive material inside
investigators say it happened on Highway 55 in Dover at around 3:00 a.m.
Mom and four kids escape early morning house fire in Craven County

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Scattered showers Friday afternoon
Richard Murphrey
Highway 24 closed as wanted man refuses to get out of vehicle
Deputies say Lear Say and Pah Ket are facing charges in Craven County.
Deputies find loaded gun under pillow of one-year-old
Shooting
Police investigating after man shot in Roanoke Rapids