Mickelson leads after opening round of Wells Fargo Championship

Harold Varner, III has up and down round at Quail Hollow
Wells Fargo Championship Trophy
Wells Fargo Championship Trophy(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Phil Mickelson didn’t have any trouble focusing at Quail Hollow. He opened with eight birdies and a 64 for a two-shot lead in the Wells Fargo Championship. That was Mickelson’s lowest score since a 63 last June at the Travelers Championship.

Keegan Bradley and K.H. Lee were two shots behind. Mickelson had said after missing the cut last week he was having trouble keeping his concentration. It helped to be on a course he loves. And it helped having fun with everyman Joel Dahmen in his group.

Mickelson has gone nine months since he last finished in the top 20.

Former ECU golfer Harold Varner, III shot an opening round one over par 72. Varner carded four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in a roller-coaster first round. Varner tees off Friday morning at 7:12am.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

