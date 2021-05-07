Kinston police say officers did not use excessive force in controversial arrest caught on video

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston city officials say an independent review of an arrest determined police officers did not use excessive force in last month’s controversial arrest of David Bruton.

The Two police officers, McKinley Jones, who has been with the department for 2 and a half years, and Kevin Page, who has been with the department for a year and a quarter, were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Both officers are scheduled to return to work on Monday.

Bruton’s arrest in the 700 block of North Queen street was caught on cell phone video, showing Bruton fall to the ground after police officers chased him, and then one officer punched him several times.

Kinston Police Chief Tim Dilday said, “The investigation reveals that the forced utilized during the arrest was reasonable under the circumstances and not excessive or otherwise in violation of standard police practice and procedures”

According to the review, “The internal investigation into this incident’s use of force revealed that the attempt to detain Mr. Brutin was a lawful activity and was required by the officers in this situation. In addition to his behavior at 111 West Vernon Avenue, Mr. Bruton’s flight led to sufficient probable cause for arrest.”

Kinston mayor, police chief, and an independent investigator from Fayetteville looked into the arrest and shared the findings from the investigation.

The report added, The force utilized, specifically punches, are taught on the Basic Law Enforcement Training curriculum and are a legitimate and accepted method to gain control of violent situations. The force used represents the minimum amount necessary to affect the arrest in this situation.”

