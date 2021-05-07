Advertisement

Kinston police say officers did not use excessive force in controversial arrest caught on video

The two police officers involved in the controversial arrest return to work on Monday.
Kinston leaders say police did not use excessive force in controversial arrest
Kinston leaders say police did not use excessive force in controversial arrest(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston city officials say an independent review of an arrest determined police officers did not use excessive force in last month’s controversial arrest of David Bruton.

The Two police officers, McKinley Jones, who has been with the department for 2 and a half years, and Kevin Page, who has been with the department for a year and a quarter, were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Both officers are scheduled to return to work on Monday.

Bruton’s arrest in the 700 block of North Queen street was caught on cell phone video, showing Bruton fall to the ground after police officers chased him, and then one officer punched him several times.

Kinston Police Chief Tim Dilday said, “The investigation reveals that the forced utilized during the arrest was reasonable under the circumstances and not excessive or otherwise in violation of standard police practice and procedures”

According to the review, “The internal investigation into this incident’s use of force revealed that the attempt to detain Mr. Brutin was a lawful activity and was required by the officers in this situation. In addition to his behavior at 111 West Vernon Avenue, Mr. Bruton’s flight led to sufficient probable cause for arrest.”

Kinston mayor, police chief, and an independent investigator from Fayetteville looked into the arrest and shared the findings from the investigation.

The report added, The force utilized, specifically punches, are taught on the Basic Law Enforcement Training curriculum and are a legitimate and accepted method to gain control of violent situations. The force used represents the minimum amount necessary to affect the arrest in this situation.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House approves bill doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun
Richard Murphrey
UPDATE: Man involved in Highway 24 standoff dies after shooting himself
A toddler was struck by an SUV in this parking lot.
One-year-old struck by SUV in apartment complex parking lot
Deputies say Lear Say and Pah Ket are facing charges in Craven County.
Deputies find loaded gun under pillow of one-year-old
Dustin Spivey
DEPUTIES: Month-long investigation leads to Pitt County fentanyl bust

Latest News

Rep. Murphy visits Carteret Community College
Congressman Murphy visits Carteret Community College; says everybody doesn’t need a four year college
Local health leaders say Pfizer's full FDA approval is encouraging
Pfizer could apply for full FDA approval for its COVID vaccine as soon as the end of the month
National military spouses appreciation day
Military moms get “goodie bag” treat on Friday for Military Spouses Appreciation Day
BBQ on the Neuse Fest kicks off Friday in Kinston
Sheriff will let Brown family view video on Tuesday