Advertisement

KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers

By CNN staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.

The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across the nation.

KFC says it has seen a growth in sales as more people opt for the convenience of drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery.

The open positions will be both full-time and part-time.

The company has re-launched a careers site for those looking to apply for a job.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House approves bill doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun
Richard Murphrey
UPDATE: Man involved in Highway 24 standoff dies after shooting himself
A toddler was struck by an SUV in this parking lot.
One-year-old struck by SUV in apartment complex parking lot
Dustin Spivey
DEPUTIES: Month-long investigation leads to Pitt County fentanyl bust
State officials say this device was stolen from Durham.
State officials warn of stolen device with radioactive material inside

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control shows...
Authorities: Fake vaccination cards sold at California bar
This undated photo provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control shows...
Fake vaccination cards sold at California bar
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
US job growth slows sharply in sign of struggles
Demonstrators burn representations of Israeli and U.S flags during the annual Al-Quds, or...
Palestinians, Israel police clash at Al-Aqsa mosque; 53 hurt
Richard Murphrey
UPDATE: Man involved in Highway 24 standoff dies after shooting himself