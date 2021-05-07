Phillip’s Forecast: Showers ending this evening; Dry weekend

Quick Forecast

Friday Night: Showers ending early then clearing skies and cool temps. Lows near 48. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Morning: Mostly sunny and cool with northwest breezes around 10 mph.

Saturday Afternoon: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with west winds 10 to 20 mph. Highs near 72.

Saturday Night: Clear and chilly with lows near 48.

Tonight

An upper level disturbance will track off the coast tonight. Showers will end early then clearing skies. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday & Mother’s Day

High pressure will follow Friday’s rain maker, giving us mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Mother’s Day. Humidity will be low as well, giving us another weekend of spring like weather. Highs will hit the low 70s Saturday with gusty west to northwest winds. The highs will jump to the low 80s for Mother’s Day under mostly sunny skies with winds turning back from the southwest. Beaches will see temps hit the 70s both days, however Saturday will be a touch cooler along the coast than Sunday.

Monday & Tuesday

A cold front will move through Monday evening with scattered showers and storms accompanying the front. Highs will lift to the muggy mid 80s as southerly winds ramp up ahead of the front. The rain will clear the coast Monday night setting up a nice day on Tuesday. Highs will lift to the low 70s Tuesday afternoon with a north breeze and falling humidity levels.