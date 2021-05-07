Jim’s Forecast: Dodging showers on Friday

Quick Forecast

Friday Morning: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers moving in. Winds from the northeast at 5 to 12 mph. Rain chance: 50%.

Friday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunderstorms. Small hail possible in heavier showers. North winds 5 to 10 mph. High 68. Rain chance 60%.

Friday Night: Gradual clearing. Lows near 47. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight & Friday

Partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy late tonight. Lows will be in the low 50s with a light northeast breeze. Scattered showers will dot the radar on Friday as a weak low pressure area pushes moisture back into the area. Since the air above us will be cold, some small hail is possible in some of the heavier showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday & Mother’s Day

High pressure will follow Friday’s rain maker, giving us mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Mother’s Day. Humidity will be low as well, giving us another weekend of spring like weather. Highs will hit the low 70s Saturday and the low 80s Sunday. Beaches will see temps hit the 70s both days, however Saturday will be a touch cooler along the coast than Sunday.