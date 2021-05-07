Advertisement

Independent investigator completes look into controversial Kinston police arrest

(WITN)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston city officials will update the media on last month’s controversial arrest of David Bruton.

The Kinston man’s arrest on North Queen Street was caught on cell phone video.

Back on April 12th, police were called to the Little Ceasars on West Vernon Avenue after a customer reported Bruton threatened her. As police interview Bruton, he took off running.

Police say he stopped running and took an aggressive fighting stance with officers before running away again. Video captured by a driver shows Bruton fall to the ground after a pursuit, and an officer punching him several times.

This evening’s news conference will include Kinston’s mayor, the police chief, and an independent investigator from Fayetteville who looked into the arrest of Bruton.

Two police officers, McKinley Jones, who has been with the department for 2 and a half years, and Kevin Page, who has been with the department for a year and a quarter, were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The local NAACP chapter had called for an independent investigation into Bruton’s arrest.

