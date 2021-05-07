Health Experts expect summer colds to make a comeback

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For more than a year now much of our focus has been on staying healthy and protecting ourselves from COVID-19, and all of those precautions that were put in place also helped drastically reduce the number of cold and flu cases.

But healthcare experts including CarolinaEast’s Infection Prevention Manager Cathy Fischer say as coronavirus restrictions ease cases of colds and other viruses could make a comeback.

We are now outside of the traditional flu season, and Fischer says the hospital made it out of that without one single case. “We didn’t see any cases of flu, not one here at the hospital,” said Fischer.

But as the months turn warmer and we head into Summer, Fischer says cases of other common colds and viruses will likely return.

“I do expect we’ll see summer colds, we do have those and as we relax restrictions I do anticipate some summer colds but I don’t anticipate and flus or a spike in flu cases because that really is a winter bug,” explained Fischer.

Fischer says that protecting yourself from any virus is similar to that of the precautions we take for COVID-19.

“Hand hygiene is a big big deal that keeps you from transporting the viruses from surfaces to your body and wear the mask until they tell us we don’t need to anymore,” said Fischer.

Fischer says washing your hands, wearing your masks and staying socially distanced this summer will help continue to protect you from coronavirus but also any other viruses.

