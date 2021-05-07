Greenville prepares for economic boom graduation weekend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville will be getting a much-needed economic boom this weekend as 4,000 graduates turn their tassels during in-person commencement ceremonies at ECU tomorrow.
East Carolina University graduation is Friday, bringing lots of visitors to the area.
Dickinson Avenue Public House is preparing for graduation weekend, knowing it’ll look a lot different this year than last.
They say reservations are filling up quickly for graduation weekend, and even though it may be stressful, it’s better than last year.
The DAHP house owner says to keep up with the full reservations this coming weekend; they are trying to call in extra hands to help out.
The Greenville Chamber of Commerce says that the hotels in the area are mostly full. Restaurants will be busy, and an influx of people will be coming into the community and spending money on our economy.
It may have been gone last year, but not this year.
Schmidt says this weekend will bring some much-needed revenue to the area.
The university will host three graduation ceremonies in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium throughout the day tomorrow. Undergraduate ceremonies are at 9 am and 1 pm, while graduate and professional students will have a ceremony at 5 pm.
