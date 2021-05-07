Greenville prepares for economic boom graduation weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville will be getting a much-needed economic boom this weekend as 4,000 graduates turn their tassels during in-person commencement ceremonies at ECU tomorrow.

East Carolina University graduation is Friday, bringing lots of visitors to the area.

Dickinson Avenue Public House is preparing for graduation weekend, knowing it’ll look a lot different this year than last.

They say reservations are filling up quickly for graduation weekend, and even though it may be stressful, it’s better than last year.

“I don’t think anything really happened here graduation weekend last year. A lot of people are getting their vaccines and some limitations are being lessened. Our crowd has been building up so it’s not going from 50% capacity to game-on graduation weekend.”

The DAHP house owner says to keep up with the full reservations this coming weekend; they are trying to call in extra hands to help out.

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce says that the hotels in the area are mostly full. Restaurants will be busy, and an influx of people will be coming into the community and spending money on our economy.

“Having an in person graduation has certainly gives the community both Greenville and Pitt county a nice shot in the arm when it comes to the economy. There are certain weekends in Greenville that you know you’re going to have a busy weekend and so when something like COVID happens, and you don’t have an event like you should or would want to like a graduation weekend, certainly all the businesses that would be able to count on a very good weekend for their restaurants or lodging facilities, that’s all gone.”

It may have been gone last year, but not this year.

Schmidt says this weekend will bring some much-needed revenue to the area.

The university will host three graduation ceremonies in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium throughout the day tomorrow. Undergraduate ceremonies are at 9 am and 1 pm, while graduate and professional students will have a ceremony at 5 pm.

