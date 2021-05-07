Advertisement

Greenville prepares for economic boom graduation weekend

Greenville will see a much needed economic boom, graduation weekend.
Greenville will see a much needed economic boom, graduation weekend.(WITN)
By Amber Lake
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville will be getting a much-needed economic boom this weekend as 4,000 graduates turn their tassels during in-person commencement ceremonies at ECU tomorrow.

East Carolina University graduation is Friday, bringing lots of visitors to the area.

Dickinson Avenue Public House is preparing for graduation weekend, knowing it’ll look a lot different this year than last.

They say reservations are filling up quickly for graduation weekend, and even though it may be stressful, it’s better than last year.

The DAHP house owner says to keep up with the full reservations this coming weekend; they are trying to call in extra hands to help out.

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce says that the hotels in the area are mostly full. Restaurants will be busy, and an influx of people will be coming into the community and spending money on our economy.

It may have been gone last year, but not this year.

Schmidt says this weekend will bring some much-needed revenue to the area.

The university will host three graduation ceremonies in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium throughout the day tomorrow. Undergraduate ceremonies are at 9 am and 1 pm, while graduate and professional students will have a ceremony at 5 pm.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House approves bill doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun
A toddler was struck by an SUV in this parking lot.
One-year-old struck by SUV in apartment complex parking lot
Dustin Spivey
DEPUTIES: Month-long investigation leads to Pitt County fentanyl bust
State officials say this device was stolen from Durham.
State officials warn of stolen device with radioactive material inside
investigators say it happened on Highway 55 in Dover at around 3:00 a.m.
Mom and four kids escape early morning house fire in Craven County

Latest News

ECU graduation preparations underway for in-person ceremonies on Friday
ECU graduation preparations underway for in-person ceremonies on Friday
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Scattered showers and storms Friday
Attorney says family will soon see body camera footage from fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
Attorney says family will soon see body camera footage from fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
FDA likely to approve Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids as young as 12
FDA likely to allow Pfizer to lower vaccination age to include 12-year-olds