FDA likely to allow Pfizer to lower vaccination age to include 12-year-olds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food and Drug administration will likely approve Pfizer’s request to lower the vaccination age for adolescents to ages 12 to 15 as early as next week.

Man talking with employees at Children's Health Services. (WITN News)

The newly added age group would be an amendment to Pfizer’s emergency use authorization that allowed for them to vaccinate teens as young as 16 years old. Pfizer took polls from parents around the country. The results revealed a portion of the population of parents who were reluctant to get their children vaccinated. However, Dr. Erin Wooten, a pediatrician at Children’s Health Services in Greenville, North Carolina, believes that Pfizer has taken the necessary precautions in testing their vaccine.

“I think lowering the age will be a good thing. The two things that they look at when they were doing the studies was the efficacy. That means how well the vaccine was going to work in this age group. And then also the safety to make sure it was a safe vaccine to give and the studies have shown that it is both efficacious and safe to give,” said Wooten when asked her perspective on lowering the vaccination age.

Dr. Wooten Went on to explain that children are often asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus. With the push by President Joe Biden and State representatives to fully re-open public schools for in-person learning, Wooten believes allowing younger children to be vaccinated will help lower the risk of the spread of COVID-19 amongst students.

Children’s Health Services and other pediatricians and family health physicians in the county have partnered with Vidant Medical Center to administer the vaccine to people 15-years-old and older. They also have to make sure there is enough inventory of the Pfizer vaccine doses if the vaccination age is lowered.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.