Dozens charged, vehicles seized in Charlotte street racing crackdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged more than 50 people and seized 60 vehicles as part of a crackdown on illegal street racing.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the charges and seizures were made Thursday in a multiagency effort that included the North Carolina Highway Patrol and municipal and county law enforcement agencies throughout the Charlotte area.

The crackdown was launched last year after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police received several complaints in October about aggressive driving and street racing.

A multi-agency enforcement effort over six months resulted in more than 2,500 traffic stops and nearly 3,500 violations.

