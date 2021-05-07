Dixon High School - George Davis

SCHOOL:

Dixon High School



NAME:

George Davis



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Attend Pace University in New York City for Hospitality and Tourism Management.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Remaining patient and persistent. During a Global Pandemic practicing this quality is not easy but is definitely necessary. Patience ensures that those around you can work with you in a professional, growing, and collaborative manner that allows goals to be reached, tasks to be accomplished, and the betterment of the community in an efficient manner. Being persistent allows one to follow up on their goals that they have been claiming to complete for the last four years of their High School career that they have yet to accomplish. For me this was the acquisition of a spirit rock on Dixon’s campus for the last two years of my High School journey. I finally got this project complete two months before graduation by practicing the two qualities of a responsible leader above, and am thankful for my principal, Martin Marietta, C.M. Mitchell Construction, and the Onslow County Maintenance department for their collaborative efforts on this project.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

To overbook your schedule, and help your school, others around you, and your community every chance you can get. Freshman year I declined an invitation to join the Beta Club at my school because my schedule was too busy and volunteering 4 hours of my time over a 4-month period was too overwhelming. This was a mistake that I have learned from out of the course of my High School experience. I have learned that things fall through, and people make promises that don’t necessarily always last, so joining many clubs and helping your community through volunteer work is a great way to show commitment, leadership, and dedication to yourself and those around you, all of whom benefit.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Being able to hold many leadership positions in my school including Student Body President, President of the Interact Club and Student-to-Student, being a member of the Energy Bus Task Force, the Dance Club, and Academic Derby and dancing 5 days a week in Wilmington at Studio A. I am quite thankful for cohort-based scheduling this year because if it was not present in my life, I would already be burnt out. I am thankful to be able to dance so much because I was able to get accepted into two different universities, keep my options open for my future ahead, and have stability in my life in an otherwise uncertain year. I got to participate in Giselle, the Nutcracker, and The Little Mermaid with a professional ballet company in Wilmington called the U.S. International Ballet, and am extremely grateful for the opportunity to perform both at this company and with my Competitive Dance group Studio A.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years, I hope to be working for an International Hotel Company such as Ritz-Carlton, Marriott, Hyatt, or Intercontinental as a General Manager in New York City. If this plan falls through, I hope to be a Cruise Director on a Cruise line such as Norwegian or Royal Caribbean and traveling the world on a beautiful boat.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My mom. I admire her work ethic and ability to remain calm in stressful situations. I also admire her ability to climb the economic hierarchy in our capitalist society and make a wonderful life for herself. I admire the way she treats others and her kindness towards those who do not deserve her kindness. I would be nothing without her, quite literally and emotionally. Don’t worry I love my Dad just as much.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am my own boss. Not to be cliché, but I truly do love having a winning and growth mindset as every situation and opportunity in my life serves a purpose for me to become a better version of myself. I am also extremely thankful that I have confidence. Without Dance, I do not feel that I would have this quality as Dancers are the most vulnerable people I know, and must learn to be bold, daring, and themselves from a young age. I admire this quality greatly as I never doubt my worth in society, or in others as we are all learning humans of this wild short ride of life.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“You better work”- RuPaul. I love boosting other people’s confidence and giving myself this daily reminder that we all can benefit from loving one another and bringing each other up not tearing one another down. This quote is a reminder that we should all carry ourselves with confidence and with that there would be less hate and disapproval of one another in the world if we did.



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

School. Family (Including dogs). Dance. Friends. Phone. In that order. School will provide me with a successful future and degree to fall back on in case the world goes crazy. My family is the core of who I am, I love them more than anything and am not looking forward to departing from them in a few short months for college but am thankful for the new opportunities’ college will bring. Dance because it has been a part of my life for so long, and it is fun, and once again is a confidence booster. Friends because they are so fun to be around and I am a social creature. I love interacting with people, and especially love people watching in public. Phone is last because I have so many friends on there, that live across the country, overseas, and everywhere in between. I am also inspired on social media and am kept up on all of the latest news from real estate to following high-end hotels in different regions of the world, to following luxury car brands that I will own products from one day.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

New York City. There is nothing like it. I love that there is the ocean, the city, the river, Central Park, and the mountains are a few short hours away as well. I also love the diverse culture, ethnicity, and various groups of individuals that pour into this city from around the world. I like to learn about people and their experiences that are different and unique from mine. New York finally allows me to find the best of the best. The best job, the best people, the best shopping, the best nightlife, the best travel opportunity, the best everything essentially. The opportunities in New York City are endless and for that I am attracted to it.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I chopped off my pinkie finger in a blender. Ok maybe a little dramatic. I was cutting cucumbers on a Mandoline slicer from the “run to the red tent now for a free gift” promo at a department store when I was in middle school, I got the Mandoline and when I got home, I thought it was so cool. I used it without the guard and there went the side of my pinkie. Thankfully I did not cut the bone or my nail and am thankful to be with you all still today.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

This year. Regardless of the Coronavirus Pandemic, I could not have asked for things to fall into place at a better time, and would have been unable to fulfill the commitment of all of the leadership positions at my school that I was granted this year, nor the dancing opportunities 5 days a week that I have participated in. I am so thankful and would not have wanted this year to go any other way, especially now that we get 7 weeks of school together to finish out our senior year together as one. As former principal Steve Clarke of Dixon High School would say, “Together has Power.”



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

My dog Paxton. He can run so fast and loves to escape out of the yard and run to our neighbor’s house who makes homemade treats. He also loves to chase squirrels, and deer, and for those beneficial qualities when on a deserted island, I would take him with me. He would hunt for me to survive, and for himself make no mistake.