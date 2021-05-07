D.H. Conley High School - Trey Cobb

SCHOOL:

D.H. Conley



NAME:

Trey Cobb



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Attend University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to begin my Computer Science degree.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

To not procrastinate



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

If you apply yourself, you can achieve anything you really want.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Being able to have a football season



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

Working a full time job for a competitive cybersecurity company.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My dad is the most influential person in my life because he is always there for me when I need advice and never lets me give up on something after I start it. He is also the reason that I got into computers and without him I would probably have no idea what I would want to do.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am God’s creation.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

The glass is neither half full or half empty… it is refillable.



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My relationship with God, my relationship with my family, the teachers and staff at Conley and PCC, my health, and my friends.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

Appalachian mountains because of the isolation from the outside world and easy lifestyle.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I like to watch movies more than one time.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Definitely my junior year. Before Covid was a concern, we clenched the Conference Championship in Football after being undefeated in the conference.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

I’d take a solar-powered motor boat.