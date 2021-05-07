Deputies find loaded gun under pillow of one-year-old

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they found a loaded firearm under the pillow of a one-year-old child during a drug raid Thursday.

Craven County deputies charged Lear Say with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine; conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl/opioid; and illegal storage of a firearm to endanger a minor, while Pah Ket was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine; and conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl/opioid.

Deputies, along with New Bern police and North Carolina Probation and Parole offices searched the home on Simmons Street, finding meth, fentanyl, seven firearms, and $9,189 in cash.

Say has an $800,000 bond, while Ket is being held on an $850,000 bond.

