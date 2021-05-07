Advertisement

Deputies find loaded gun under pillow of one-year-old

Deputies say Lear Say and Pah Ket are facing charges in Craven County.
Deputies say Lear Say and Pah Ket are facing charges in Craven County.
May. 7, 2021
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they found a loaded firearm under the pillow of a one-year-old child during a drug raid Thursday.

Craven County deputies charged Lear Say with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine; conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl/opioid; and illegal storage of a firearm to endanger a minor, while Pah Ket was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine; and conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl/opioid.

Deputies, along with New Bern police and North Carolina Probation and Parole offices searched the home on Simmons Street, finding meth, fentanyl, seven firearms, and $9,189 in cash.

Say has an $800,000 bond, while Ket is being held on an $850,000 bond.

