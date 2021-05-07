Croatan High School - Bethany Stacy
May. 7, 2021
BIOGRAPHY:
My name is Bethany Stacy and I am a senior at Croatan High School. Throughout my time in high school I have been a part of many clubs such as FCA, Science Olympiad, BETA Club, History Club, and FBLA. I have also been selected for varying honors such as attending the North Carolina Governor’s School, selected as North Carolina Young Author’s winner, and chosen to attend my county’s CLASS program. Outside of school I love to dance and spend time with my friends. This fall I will be attending UNC Chapel Hill where I will study pre-law while majoring in marriage and family therapy and minoring in psychology. When I am older I hope to practice law and advocate for foster care reform.
|SCHOOL:
NAME:
AGE:
18
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
UNC Chapel Hill
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
Finding the motivation to complete assignments.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Classroom time with our teacher and peers is a privilege that we should not take for granted.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
After being virtual for almost two semesters, getting to have in-class discussions with my peers.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
Practicing law and advocating for foster care reform.
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
In my life there is not one person, rather my strong support system who has helped me throughout the ups and downs in my life.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I follow what I am passionate about, despite what others think about it.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“It’s the oldest story in the world. One day you’re seventeen and planning for someday, and then quietly, without you ever noticing, someday is today, and that someday is yesterday and this is your life.”-- One Tree Hill
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
Family, Dance, Friends, Traveling, and Education
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
I would move to Ireland because I believe it to be one of the most beautiful places in the world.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
That I dance competitively and train 4-6 days a week.
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Sophomore year because I was no longer adjusting to high school but didn’t yet have the weight of college on my shoulders.
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
A radio to listen to music.
