Croatan High School - Bethany Stacy

SCHOOL:

Croatan High School



NAME:

Bethany Stacy



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

UNC Chapel Hill



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Finding the motivation to complete assignments.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Classroom time with our teacher and peers is a privilege that we should not take for granted.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

After being virtual for almost two semesters, getting to have in-class discussions with my peers.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

Practicing law and advocating for foster care reform.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

In my life there is not one person, rather my strong support system who has helped me throughout the ups and downs in my life.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I follow what I am passionate about, despite what others think about it.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“It’s the oldest story in the world. One day you’re seventeen and planning for someday, and then quietly, without you ever noticing, someday is today, and that someday is yesterday and this is your life.”-- One Tree Hill



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Family, Dance, Friends, Traveling, and Education



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

I would move to Ireland because I believe it to be one of the most beautiful places in the world.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

That I dance competitively and train 4-6 days a week.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Sophomore year because I was no longer adjusting to high school but didn’t yet have the weight of college on my shoulders.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A radio to listen to music.