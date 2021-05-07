Community Christian School - Olivia Walker
WITN Class of 2021
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Olivia Walker
BIOGRAPHY:
I have raised ducks for years. I have actually incubated duck eggs. I love to see the beginning to finish process of incubation. I have a big soft spot for animals. I am an outspoken person who is sweet, sassy, and competitive at everything that I do.
|SCHOOL:
Community Christian School in Wilson
NAME:
Olivia Walker
AGE:
19
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I plan on attending Wayne Community College for Nursing School.
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
doing school work
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Keep a little circle of friends
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
Senior Trip
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
I see myself as a successful nurse who is married with beautiful children.
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
I can not just pick one, my whole family has helped me grow into the woman I am today.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I am always building people up and always defending the helpless.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
keep going till you can’t go no more
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
relationship with God, family, career goals, friends, and church
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
The beach in North Carolina because I love the salty air and the sound of waves crashing
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
Nothing really I am an open book.
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Freshmen year
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
A hammock
