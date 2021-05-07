Community Christian School - Olivia Walker

SCHOOL:

Community Christian School in Wilson



NAME:

Olivia Walker



AGE:

19



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan on attending Wayne Community College for Nursing School.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

doing school work



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Keep a little circle of friends



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Senior Trip



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I see myself as a successful nurse who is married with beautiful children.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

I can not just pick one, my whole family has helped me grow into the woman I am today.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am always building people up and always defending the helpless.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

keep going till you can’t go no more



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

relationship with God, family, career goals, friends, and church



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

The beach in North Carolina because I love the salty air and the sound of waves crashing



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

Nothing really I am an open book.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Freshmen year



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A hammock