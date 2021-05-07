Advertisement

Community Christian School - Olivia Walker

WITN Class of 2021
Olivia Walker - WITN Class of 2021
Olivia Walker - WITN Class of 2021(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Olivia Walker

BIOGRAPHY:

I have raised ducks for years. I have actually incubated duck eggs. I love to see the beginning to finish process of incubation. I have a big soft spot for animals. I am an outspoken person who is sweet, sassy, and competitive at everything that I do.

SCHOOL:
Community Christian School in Wilson

NAME:
Olivia Walker

AGE:
19

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I plan on attending Wayne Community College for Nursing School.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
doing school work

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Keep a little circle of friends

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
Senior Trip

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
I see myself as a successful nurse who is married with beautiful children.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
I can not just pick one, my whole family has helped me grow into the woman I am today.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I am always building people up and always defending the helpless.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
keep going till you can’t go no more

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
relationship with God, family, career goals, friends, and church

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
The beach in North Carolina because I love the salty air and the sound of waves crashing

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
Nothing really I am an open book.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Freshmen year

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
A hammock

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House approves bill doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun
A toddler was struck by an SUV in this parking lot.
One-year-old struck by SUV in apartment complex parking lot
Dustin Spivey
DEPUTIES: Month-long investigation leads to Pitt County fentanyl bust
State officials say this device was stolen from Durham.
State officials warn of stolen device with radioactive material inside
investigators say it happened on Highway 55 in Dover at around 3:00 a.m.
Mom and four kids escape early morning house fire in Craven County

Latest News

Tyler Parker - WITN Class of 2021
Christ Covenant School - Tyler Parker
Tyler Parker - WITN Class of 2021
Maura Peaden - WITN Class of 2021
Columbia High School - Maura Peaden
Maura Peaden - WITN Class of 2021