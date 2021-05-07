Columbia High School - Maura Peaden

SCHOOL:

Columbia Early College High School



NAME:

Maura Peaden



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I’ll be attending ECU to pursue a nursing degree.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Applying for colleges and scholarships can feel very overwhelming.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Don’t ever feel like your schoolwork is what defines you as a person. Your academics can be a priority, but there is so much more to you than just that.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Becoming closer with friends who have the same passion for nursing as I do.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I see myself working as a pediatric nurse in Greenville or a nearby area.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My mom is one of the strongest people I know and always made time for me, even when she was going to university for a degree in education.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am always able to see the positive in a negative situation.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Taking time to do nothing often brings everything into perspective.” - Doe Zantamata



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

My family, friends, pets, music, and my church.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

The Appalachian Mountains because it was my family’s favorite vacation spot when I was younger.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I have known how to play the piano since I was in third grade.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Junior year.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A knife my grandfather made for me.