Columbia High School - Maura Peaden

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIOGRAPHY:
My name is Maura Peaden and I am currently a senior at Columbia High School in Columbia, NC. I am originally from Falkland, NC, but I have been living in Columbia for five years. I plan on attending East Carolina University in the fall to pursue a nursing degree. My favorite ways to pass time are to sing and spend time with my friends and family. Everything I have accomplished up until this point would not have been possible without my mom, my dad, my brothers, and my friends. I am eternally grateful for their support and I hope to continue to make them proud.
|SCHOOL:
Columbia Early College High School
NAME:
AGE:
18
PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I’ll be attending ECU to pursue a nursing degree.
WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
Applying for colleges and scholarships can feel very overwhelming.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Don’t ever feel like your schoolwork is what defines you as a person. Your academics can be a priority, but there is so much more to you than just that.
WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
Becoming closer with friends who have the same passion for nursing as I do.
WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
I see myself working as a pediatric nurse in Greenville or a nearby area.
WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My mom is one of the strongest people I know and always made time for me, even when she was going to university for a degree in education.
I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I am always able to see the positive in a negative situation.
WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“Taking time to do nothing often brings everything into perspective.” - Doe Zantamata
WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
My family, friends, pets, music, and my church.
IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
The Appalachian Mountains because it was my family’s favorite vacation spot when I was younger.
WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
I have known how to play the piano since I was in third grade.
WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Junior year.
IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
A knife my grandfather made for me.
