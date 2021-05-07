Advertisement

Columbia High School - Maura Peaden

WITN Class of 2021
Maura Peaden - WITN Class of 2021
Maura Peaden - WITN Class of 2021(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maura Peaden

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Maura Peaden and I am currently a senior at Columbia High School in Columbia, NC. I am originally from Falkland, NC, but I have been living in Columbia for five years. I plan on attending East Carolina University in the fall to pursue a nursing degree. My favorite ways to pass time are to sing and spend time with my friends and family. Everything I have accomplished up until this point would not have been possible without my mom, my dad, my brothers, and my friends. I am eternally grateful for their support and I hope to continue to make them proud.

SCHOOL:
Columbia Early College High School

NAME:
Maura Peaden

AGE:
18

PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:
I’ll be attending ECU to pursue a nursing degree.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:
Applying for colleges and scholarships can feel very overwhelming.

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:
Don’t ever feel like your schoolwork is what defines you as a person. Your academics can be a priority, but there is so much more to you than just that.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:
Becoming closer with friends who have the same passion for nursing as I do.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:
I see myself working as a pediatric nurse in Greenville or a nearby area.

WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:
My mom is one of the strongest people I know and always made time for me, even when she was going to university for a degree in education.

I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:
I am always able to see the positive in a negative situation.

WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:
“Taking time to do nothing often brings everything into perspective.” - Doe Zantamata

WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:
My family, friends, pets, music, and my church.

IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:
The Appalachian Mountains because it was my family’s favorite vacation spot when I was younger.

WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:
I have known how to play the piano since I was in third grade.

WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:
Junior year.

IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:
A knife my grandfather made for me.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House approves bill doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun
A toddler was struck by an SUV in this parking lot.
One-year-old struck by SUV in apartment complex parking lot
Dustin Spivey
DEPUTIES: Month-long investigation leads to Pitt County fentanyl bust
State officials say this device was stolen from Durham.
State officials warn of stolen device with radioactive material inside
investigators say it happened on Highway 55 in Dover at around 3:00 a.m.
Mom and four kids escape early morning house fire in Craven County

Latest News

Tyler Parker - WITN Class of 2021
Christ Covenant School - Tyler Parker
Tyler Parker - WITN Class of 2021
Maura Peaden - WITN Class of 2021
Olivia Walker - WITN Class of 2021
Community Christian School - Olivia Walker