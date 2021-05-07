Christ Covenant School - Tyler Parker

SCHOOL:

Christ Covenant School



NAME:

Tyler Parker



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Attending Georgia Tech for Computer Science in the fall



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Balancing all of the work and college applications while enjoying a last year with friends.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Schedule time to relax. If you study or write all afternoon, take the evening off. It’s easy to get burned out, so take some time to just breathe and have fun.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Senior prom. It was my first and last one because of Covid, and I couldn’t have asked for a better time.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

Hopefully either getting a PhD for computer science or founding my own company.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My sister Josey. I got to watch her go through school and be insanely successful, and she inspired me to do so many things that I love. I still remember a lot of our conversations and I’ll never forget all of the great advice she gave and all the fun we have.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I live on a Pecan farm while being quite allergic to Pecans.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“I can either watch it happen or be part of it.” -Elon Musk



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Friends, conversation, family, learning, and faith.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

The most beautiful place I’ve ever been has to be the Amalfi Coast in Italy. I don’t know if living there would be as fantastic, but I’d like to think it would be an amazing place to be.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

As a kid I once played Lego Star Wars on the Wii for 8 hours straight.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Freshman year. It was so much more freedom and a great change of pace.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

The book The Stand by Stephen King. At around 1200 pages it can be used as a crude weapon, and also happens to be a great source of entertainment.