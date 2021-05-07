Charles B. Aycock High School - Abbey Thomas

SCHOOL:

Charles B. Aycock High School



NAME:

Abbey Thomas



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Going to play volleyball at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Trying to stay focused when doing virtual learning.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Enjoy everyday of school, even the long, boring ones because it will be over before you know it.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Still getting to play sports and finding out we were coming back to school everyday.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

I will have a stable job, coach volleyball on the side, and start a family.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My parents are the most influential people in my life. They have always held me to high standards and pushed me to do my best in academics and athletics. They support me in everything I do and are always there to help when I need it.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

My work ethic, competitive mindset, love for people, school, puffy Cheetos, and Taco Bell make me unique!



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11 NIV This is a verse a lot of people know and it may seem basic, but in times of doubt or worry it helps ease my mind and reminds me that He is in control.



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

Faith, Family, Friends, Fitness, and Commitment



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

Florida or Emerald Isle because I love the beach.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

I was born with bilateral clubfoot and had to wear casts for the first 6 months of my life.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Sophomore year because I had all four classes with one of my best friends.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

A fire starting kit so I could boil water, cook food, keep warm, and maybe attract a passing boat.