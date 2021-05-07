Bethel Christian Academy - Elizabeth Grubbs

SCHOOL:

Bethel Christian Academy



NAME:

Elizabeth Grubbs



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

going to Pensacola Christian College for a major in Early Childhood Education



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

Getting ready for college mentally and emotionally



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Make the most of your high school days. Be true to yourself, and appreciate your family and friends’ influence in your life.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

Competing in Fine Arts Competition with my friends and placing 2nd in our category



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

Graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education, working on a master’s degree in special needs education, working in a preschool classroom, married, being a mom to my kids



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

My mom, she’s my best friend and has been here for me always. She always points me in the right direction, and is always willing to listen.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I love reading old classics that aren’t required reading



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

“Take pride in how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey.” — Michael Josephson



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

my salvation, my family, my friends, my education, my goals



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

New Zealand, it has absolutely stunning scenery



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

They’ve helped me grow as a person more than I expected



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

Senior year, even though it’s been the hardest, it’s been the most rewarding



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

My favorite book, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen