Bethel Assembly Christian Academy - Sarah Conner

SCHOOL:

Bethel Assembly Christian Academy



NAME:

Sarah Mckenzie Conner



AGE:

18



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

Next year I plan to attend East Carolina University to study Speech Pathology.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

The most challenging task as a senior has been the decisions of what I plan to pursue in life.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

Underclassmen should be thankful that you can attend school and cherish the memories that you make. It goes by quickly.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year has been spending the last few semesters making memories with my classmates.



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

In 10 years I hope to be working in a public-school helping children with their language and speech.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential persons in my life have been my parents because they have taught me good morals and character. My parents have taught me good work ethic, how to be kind, and above all about how good God’s love is.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I am unique because I always try to encourage people and lift them up.



WHAT IS THE ONE QUOTE YOU LIVE BY:

I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me : Philippians 4:13.



WHAT ARE 5 THINGS YOU VALUE MOST IMPORTANT AT THIS POINT IN YOUR LIFE:

The five things that I value most in my life are: God, my family, my friends, education, and trying to do the best that I can in everything I do.



IF YOU COULD MOVE ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, WHERE WOULD IT BE AND WHY:

If I could move anywhere in the world, I think it would be Hawaii because I love the beach. Honestly though I truly love living in eastern NC because it is home.



WHAT IS THE ONE THING YOUR CLASSMATES STILL DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU AFTER ALL THIS TIME:

My classmates probably still don’t know how grateful I am to have them as classmates and my forever friends.



WHICH YEAR OF HIGH SCHOOL WAS YOUR FAVORITE:

My senior year has been my favorite year of high school.



IF YOU WERE STRANDED ON A DESERTED ISLAND AND COULD ONLY TAKE ONE ITEM WITH YOU, WHAT WOULD IT BE:

If I were stranded on a deserted island and could only have one item it would be my Bible. I would also like to take a knife and matches too.