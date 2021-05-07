Bertie High School - Charity Riddick-Mullen

SCHOOL:

Bertie High School



NAME:

Charity Riddick-Mullen



AGE:

17



PLANS FOR NEXT YEAR:

I plan to be attending North Carolina Central University. I also plan to figure out what it is I want to do with my future, starting with my major.



WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING TASK AS A SENIOR:

I would say that the most challenging task as a senior is staying motivated and pushing through to the end. Being a senior comes with a lot of pressure from your peers and administrators. It is easy to become frustrated and stressed out from all the tasks and responsibilities you must endure all at once. Being that I had to stay home because of Covid-19 really made it no better. You have people constantly in your ear, telling you things you already know, and it becomes irritating. It felt like I had no time to breath, like things kept piling up more and more.



WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR UNDER CLASSMEN:

For underclassmen, especially freshmen, I would say to not play around when it comes to doing your schoolwork as your freshman year contributes a lot to your gpa. It is extremely hard to pull your gpa up, but it is easy for your gpa to go down. Also, cherish your freshman and sophomore year because once it is gone, it is not getting it back. Once you become a junior and senior, that is when the real work begins, it can be frustrating. So, I say enjoy your freshman and sophomore year because time is ticking and before you know it, you are going to be walking across the stage, stepping into your future.



WHAT HAS BEEN THE HIGHLIGHT OF YOUR SENIOR YEAR:

The highlight of my senior year would have to be seeing all the schools I got accepted into. It feels good to see what schools appreciate the work I have accomplished and to see them keep sending emails because they want me to join

their school. It feels good to be wanted. But the best highlight would have to be me finally choosing what school I wanted to go to. Being that I am undecided, it took me a minute to decide on what school I wanted to attend but once I picked it, my room, and roommate, it feels as if I am one step closer to adulthood (not rushing it though).



WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS:

Honestly, I do not know where I see myself in 10 years, and that is just me being realistic. It is hard to say where I see myself. As of right now, I am still trying to figure out what I am going to do in college, what I am going to major in, and what I am going to do after college. So, to say I plan to see myself being a successful doctor or teacher with kids and a husband would be a complete lie because I do not know and honestly, I am fine with that. However, I do hope to have a successful job (dealing with the major I get a degree in). Also, I hope to be able to travel as that is one of my main goals in life.



WHO IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON IN YOUR LIFE AND WHY:

The most influential person in my life would have to be my sister, Destiny Mullen. She has shown that no matter what you go through, you can overcome it and be better than what you have endured. She constantly shows me that life has more to offer and that I should not let those challenges and obstacles stop me. Not only that but my sister allows me to see what kind of person she is. She bends over backwards for me and it makes me want to do the same for her and others. She has opened my eyes to so many things and even has taught me life lessons.



I AM MOST UNIQUE BECAUSE:

I would say I am most unique because of my personality. Once you get to know me, you will come to see I am probably nothing of what you have assumed. Everyone who knows me knows I have a happy and joyful personality. I am always laughing, and I like to stay with positive energy. Not only that but I am a kind and caring person. I tend to put others’ needs before my own and if you ever need help, all you have to do is ask. I do not mind being there for others. I have always treated others the way I want to be treated. My personality is what makes me who I am. When you are around me, you are sure to laugh and have fun.



